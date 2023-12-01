Netflix is removing all of these movies this month

There are a number of films and television series leaving Netflix this month, as the platform undergoes a regular rotation.

While Netflix are adding a full range of fresh new titles to the platform this December, including Maestro, May December, and Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget, they are also removing a large selection for both the UK and US.

For a full list of which titles are being removed from UK Netflix this month, take a look at the below (via What’s On Netflix).

December 1

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish (2019)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Baby Dolls (2019)

Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (2012)

Call the Midwife (one season)

Ghost Town (2008)

High-End Yaariyan (2019)

The Human Factor (2019)

Jindua (2017)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

Lakeeran (2016)

The Lazarus Project (2008)

The Ledge (2022)

Mahi NRI (2017)

mANTO (2018)

Pain & Gain (2013)

Qismat (2018)

Rainbow Time (2016)

Return To The Blue Lagoon (1991)

Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (1991)

Sad Hill Unearthed (2017)

Sausage Party (2016)

Seven Years In Tibet (1997)

Shooter (2007)

Spanglish (2007)

Stand By Me (1986)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Teefa In Trouble (2018)

Thug Life (2017)

U-Turn (2020)

Up In The Air (2009)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Adult (2011)

December 2

Couples Come Dine With Me (two seasons)

For The Love Of Spock (2016)

The Guest (one season)

Knightfall (two seasons)

Man Of Steel (2013)

Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (five easons)

Ready Steady Cook (one season)

Travel Man: 48 Hours In (one season)

December 3

Between Maybes (2019)

Brother In Love (2019)

Bygones Be Bygones (2017)

Deliha 2 (2018)

Kids On The Block (2019)

Kill Me If You Dare (2019)

Locked On You (2018)

Love, Surreal, And Odd (2017)

Must Be… Love (2013)

My Travel Buddy 2 (2018)

December 4

You Are My Home (2020

December 5

Godzilla (2014)

December 6

Hymn Of Death (one season)

One In A Billion (2016)

Riddick (2013)

December 7

Ava (2020)

Monsters Vs. Aliens (2009)

Zumbo’s Just Desserts (one season)

December 8

100 Days My Prince (one season)

Other People (2016)

December 9

Kalel, 15 (2019)

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

December 10

Children Of Adam (2020)

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives (2017)

Funny Boy (2020)

Juman (2019)

Just the Way You Are (2016)

Once Upon A Time (2019)

The Panti Sisters (2019)

She’s The One (2013)

December 11

Animal Park (2020)

Asperger’s Are Us (2016)

December 12

The Island With Bear Grylls (2019)

Your Home, Made Perfect (2020)

December 15

Bad Santa 2 (2016)

The Last Legion (2007)

Nightflyers (one season)

RED 2 (2013)

Sand Storm (2016)

Spotlight (2015)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Vanjagar Ulagam (2018)

December 16

Andhadhun (2018)

Bwakaw (2012)

Classic Merry Berry (2018)

December 17

45 Years (2015)

Ashes Of Love (one season)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Final Space (three seasons)

Inkheart (2008)

Joanna Lumley’s Jewel In The Nile (2010)

Lilli (2018)

Love You To The Stars And Back (2017)

Mary Berry Everday (2017)

Sakaling Maging Tayo (2019)

December 19

Armed And Deadly (2019)

December 20

Mothering Sunday (2021)

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2020)

Twice Upon A Time (2019)

December 21

Back Of The Net (2019)

December 22