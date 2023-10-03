Netflix is reportedly planning to raise its prices after actors’ strike ends

Netflix is reportedly planning to raise its prices for its ad-free service after the Hollywood actors’ strike ends.

The streaming service is “discussing” raising prices in “several markets globally,” and will likely increase fees in the US and Canada first, according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing anonymous sources.

It was not immediately clear how much Netflix will raise its prices by or when exactly the new prices will take effect, according to the report. Netflix declined to comment on the report to NME.

In the US, Netflix’s standard plan (two streams, no ads) is currently $15.49 (£10.99) a month and the Premium tier (four streams) costs $19.99 (£15.99) month.

This summer, Netflix eliminated the basic tier without ads which had cost $9.99 (£8.27) a month in the US and other markets, in a bid to drive customers to the $6.99 (£4.99) a month ad-supported plan or higher-priced tiers.

Netflix previously said it saw the addition of 5.9million subscribers globally since March, following the streaming service’s crackdown on password sharing between households. The change means Netflix users have to pay an extra fee to add additional members to their account.

Meanwhile, the deal over the writers’ strike reached an end last week but the AMPTP are continuing negotiations with SAG-AFTRA to bring an end to the ongoing actors’ strike, which began in July. The Hollywood actors union joined the WGA in striking on July 13, after negotiations broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), who represent major studios like Netflix, Disney, Apple, Amazon, Warner Bros. and others.

Talks between AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA are to resume tomorrow (October 4).