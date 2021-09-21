Netflix is testing a completely free plan in Kenya

Netflix is launching an entirely free plan that is due to open in Kenya over the next few weeks.

The service will be available exclusively on Android phones, and will feature a more limited selection of content than what subscribers have access to.

Users will be able to experience the service ad-free, although they cannot download content onto phones or cast content onto TVs.

Advertisement

“If you’ve never watched Netflix before — and many people in Kenya haven’t — this is a great way to experience our service,” Netflix boss Cathy Conk wrote in a blog post. “And if you like what you see, it’s easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalog on your TV or laptop as well.”

Kenyan users only need an email address and password to gain access to the limited service. Though there are no immediate plans to extend the free service to other territories, Netflix aims to use the model to gain insight into how effective it is in gaining new paying subscribers who wish to access the full abilities of the platform.

Elsewhere, Netflix celebrated a fruitful evening at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Its longstanding show The Crown was the big winner of the night, picking up eight awards including Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama (Josh O’Connor), Lead Actress in a Drama (Olivia Colman), Supporting Actor in a Drama (Tobias Menzies) and Supporting Actress in a Drama (Gillian Anderson).

Olivia Colman paid tribute to her late father in her Emmys acceptance speech, who died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

“I’m going to be very quick because I’m very teary as I wish my Dad was here to see this. I lost my Dad during COVID, and he would have loved all of this,” she said.

The end of Colman’s speech was bleeped out, with it believed she said, “Michaela Coel, fuck yes!” after she won Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for I May Destroy You.