Netflix just cancelled these five TV shows

Shadow And Bone and Glamorous, along with adult animated series Agent Elvis, Farzaar, and Captain Fall have all been cancelled by Netflix and will not be returning for new seasons.

According to Variety‘s sources, Netflix’s decision to cancel the shows stemmed from various reasons, including performance and the impact of the Hollywood strikes, with the industry currently evaluating production schedules and slate shifts.

As Netflix has said about previous cancellations, the streaming service continues to compare viewing figures against production cost.

Agent Elvis, Glamorous, Farzaar, and Captain Fall each ran for just one season before their cancellation. Meanwhile, Shadow And Bone was cancelled after its second season, which arrived on the streamer in March.

Based on the Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo, Netflix’s adaptation of Shadow And Bone follows Alina Sarkoff as she struggles with her sudden transition from an orphan into the savior of Ravka. Netflix still decided to cancel the series despite the first season drawing a sizeable audience and sparking a video game franchise.

The fantasy series’ second season, however, did not enjoy the same level of success and spent five weeks on Netflix’s Top 10 English-Language TV chart without reaching No. 1.

As for the animations, Captain Fall was originally picked up for 20 episodes, to air in two parts in its first season. Netflix dropped the cartoon after Part 1 failed to attract the large audience required to push the series forward.

Despite cancellations for other popular animated series such as Disenchantment, Inside Job, Q Force, and Big Mouth, Netflix continues to invest in adult animation.

Meanwhile, the streamer recently revealed the long list of films that will be removed from the service in November, including all four instalments of The Hunger Games. You can find the full list of titles here.