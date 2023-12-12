Netflix K-drama ‘Goodbye Earth’ starring Yoo Ah-in is still “postponed”

Netflix has confirmed that its upcoming K-drama Goodbye Earth, starring Yoo Ah-in, is still “postponed”.

Yesterday (December 11), South Korean media outlets reported that Goodbye Earth was under consideration to premiere sometime in April 2024, with Yoo Ah-in to be “edited out as much as possible” in the final product, according to translations by Soompi.

Earlier this year, Yoo Ah-in tested positive for propofol and marijuana in a drug test amid allegations of drug use in February. The actor was later replaced as the lead in Netflix’s Hellbound, with his other projects with the streamer postponed.

Shortly after the report surfaced, Netflix disputed the claims in a statemeny to Xports News. “The release schedule for Goodbye Earth has not been determined,” the streamer said, adding that it is still “temporarily postponed”.

“We will provide further information on the specific release schedule as soon as it is confirmed. We appreciate the interest you have shown in Goodbye Earth,” Netflix added, as translated by Soompi.

Netflix had originally postponed of Goodbye Earth’s premiere back in March, following police investigations into Yoo for his illegal use of propofol. The streaming service has also yet to confirm whether Yoo will continue to be a part of the series.

Goodbye Earth was announced by Netflix in January this year, with Yoo as its lead actor. He was announced to be starring in the series alongside Ahn Eun-jin (Hospital Playlist), Jeon Seong-woo (Homemade Love Story) and Kim Yoon-hye (Vincenzo). The show was originally slated to air this year.

The series is an adaptation of a Kotaro Isaka novel, called The Fool At The End Of The World. The K-drama will follow the lives of four individuals after the human popular are informed that only 200 days remain before an asteroid collides with Earth.