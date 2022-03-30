Netflix K-drama ‘The Sound Of Magic’, starring Hwang In-youp, to premiere in May

A brand-new K-drama series The Sound Of Magic is set to hit Netflix this May.

Helmed by Itaewon Class and Love In The Moonlight director Kim Sung-youn, The Sound Of Magic is based on a popular webcomic titled Annarasumanara, written and illustrated by Ha Il-kwon.

The upcoming series, which premieres on Netflix on May 6, will feature a star-studded cast that includes Hwang In-youp (True Beauty), Ji Chang-wook (The K2, Backstreet Rookie) and Choi Sung-eun (Beyond Evil).

Advertisement

The Sound Of Magic is a fantasy series that follows main character Yoon Ah-yi (Choi), a girl who loses her dreams after facing the harsh realities of life, and Na Il-deung (Hwang), who feels immense pressure to bring his dreams to life. The tale begins to unravel after the pair encounter the enigmatic yet mystical magician Rieul (Ji).

The Sound Of Magic was first announced in April 2021. However, production for the series was halted in late July that year after Ji as well as a member of the production team had tested positive for the virus. The series later resumed filming the following month, following their recovery.

In other news, Netflix will be premiering an original South Korean film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations on April 8.

Starring Park Hae-soo of Squid Game fame, GOT7‘s Jinyoung (Yumi’s Cells), Yang Dong-geun (Lost), Lee El (Love And Leashes) and Song Jae-rim (Work Later, Drink Now), the new film will follow a team in search of a high-ranking North Korean official who has gone missing. Watch the trailer here.