Netflix unveils first teaser for original K-drama ‘The Sound of Magic’

Netflix has shared the first teaser for its upcoming fantasy K-drama series, The Sound of Magic.

Set to premiere on May 6, The Sound of Magic will tell the story of about high school students Yoon Ah-yi (Choi Sung-eun), who is forced to grow up after facing the harsh realities of life, and Na Il-deung (True Beauty’s Hwang In-yeop), who feels immense pressure to bring his dreams to life. The tale begins to unravel after the pair encounter the enigmatic yet mystical magician Rieul (Backstreet Rookie’s Ji Chang-wook).

In the new teaser, Rieul appears to manipulate a scene at Ah-yi and Il-deung’s high school using magic, with his movements causing students to levitate and glide down the hallway. He later conjures up a blue butterfly which finds its way to Ah-yi.

“You used to believe when you were little,” the magician tells Ah-yi when they meet in an abandoned amusement park. He lights up the entire park, urging the teenager to trust in his magic. “Can I believe that because I’ve lived such a hard life, someone sent me a real magician?” she asks herself.

Helmed by Itaewon Class and Love In The Moonlight director Kim Sung-youn, The Sound Of Magic is based on a popular webcomic titled Annarasumanara, which was written and illustrated by Ha Il-kwon.

In other news, Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho-yeon is set to star in the upcoming A24 film The Governesses alongside Lily-Rose Depp and others. The film, to be shot in Spain, will follow the adventures of three rebellious governesses who change the lives of the boys in their care, as well as the bohemian couple they work for.