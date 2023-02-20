Netflix confirms new original K-drama series ‘Alone In The Woods’ helmed by ‘The World Of The Married’ director

Netflix has announced the production of a new original K-drama series titled Alone In The Woods.

On February 20, the streaming platform took to Instagram to unveil the main cast of Alone In The Woods, its upcoming mystery-thriller series. The new Netflix original will be led by veteran actor Kim Yun-seok, Kiss Sixth Sense star Yoon Kye-sang, Lee Jung-eun (Our Blues) and Go Min-si (best known for Sweet Home).

The upcoming series will revolve around a two men, one who owns a motel in 2001 and another who runs a pension (a small, usually family-owned property or room for getaways) in a secluded forest in the present. The latter’s life is turned upside down by the arrival of a suspicious woman. At the time of publishing, Netflix has yet to elaborate further on the details of its plot, nor its projected release date.

Advertisement





Alone In The Woods will be helmed by director Mo Wan-il, whose work includes the 2020 revenge melodrama The World of the Married. The series, which remains the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history, earned Mo the award for Best Director at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards that year.

Meanwhile, Go is set to reprise her role as rebellious former ballerina Lee Eun-yoo in the second season of Netflix’s hit apocalyptic series Sweet Home, which will be released in the fourth quarter of 2023.