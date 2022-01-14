Netflix says it has to “keep pace” with investments in Korean content

Netflix has shared that it will continue to invest heavily in Korean content for the rest of the year.

READ MORE: The 10 best Korean dramas of 2021

On Wednesday (January 12), Don Kang, Netflix Korea’s Vice President of Content, revealed that the streaming platform will not “cut back” on its investments in Korean content in 2022. Kang had shared the information during a press conference prior to the 2022 Korea Image Awards, where he had received the Korea Image Stepping Stone Bridge on behalf of Netflix.

“All our rivals are aggressively investing in the Korean market and we will also keep pace with them,” he said, per The Korea Times. Kang added that he could not reveal the exact amount of Netflix’s investment in Korean content for the year at this time, but that it would not be any less than 2021’s ₩550billion (approximately £338,000,000).

Advertisement

“Last year, Netflix saw huge success thanks to the popularity of content like Squid Game, My Name and Hellbound,” added Kang, who went on to discuss some of the platform’s upcoming projects. “We are currently working on producing the webtoon-based zombie series, All of Us Are Dead, which will be released later this month.”

“On top of that, we will showcase some movies – in which we participated in the production – as well as more entertainment shows that go beyond existing genres and formats,” he said.

At the 2022 Korea Image Awards, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who had also received the Korea Image Stepping Stone award, shared his pans for upcoming projects. “I am planning to create something futuristic… I would like to make a social drama centering on the things that will happen in the next 20-30 years,” Hwang revealed via a video message.