Netflix are launching ‘Little Black Mirror’ video series made up of mini-stories

The series will be used to promote next month’s premiere of 'Black Mirror' season 5.

Netflix have announced that they are launching a video series called Little Black Mirror ahead of the release of Black Mirror season 5.

The Black Mirror promotional series will be aimed at Spanish-speaking audiences and is inspired by the tech-dystopian universe of Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ anthology series.

Set to star Maia Mitchell (‘The Fosters’, ‘The Last Summer’), Rudy Mancuso, Juanpa Zurita, Lele Pons, Anwar Jibawi, Hannah Stocking, Jeff Wittek, Delaney Glazer and Alesso, Little Black Mirror will be made up of three “mini-stories.”

Directed and scored by musician/actor Rudy Mancuso, for the promotional series Netflix reached out to popular YouTube personalities from across Latin America, including Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and Venezuela, to create their own takes on Black Mirror.

Little Black Mirror will be released on the Netflix América Latina YouTube channel on May 26, June 2 and June 6.

Watch the trailer for Little Black Mirror below:

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Season 5 of Black Mirror arrives on Netflix June 5, made up of just three episodes, diving into humanity’s fraught relationship with social media, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality.

Earlier this year, Charlie Brooker claimed viewers ‘overlook’ the dark humour in Black Mirror.

Speaking at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, Brooker told Press Assocation, “I think it’s often easy for people to overlook the dark humour that is in Black Mirror.“