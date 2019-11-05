Netflix lets you skip the Trump jokes in new Seth Meyers special

Tired of hearing about the President? Netflix can help

Netflix is introducing a button so you can skip all the Donald Trump jokes in the new Seth Meyers comedy special.

New show Lobby Baby, which launches today (November 5) sees the comedian take aim at the President, who he has repeatedly criticised in the past.

Speaking to CNN Business, Meyers said that it was his idea to introduce a button that allows you to skip mentions of Trump in the show.

The comedian calls it “a funny and innovative way” to “take advantage of the Netflix experience”.

He continued: “It was a way to build in the response to anyone who would say, ‘Oh, let me guess, there’s going to be jokes about the president’.”

Meyers describes the feature as a “joke”, saying: “I think, look, sometimes at a fancy restaurant they’ll put parsley on your plate and you’ll think, well, that’s a nice touch, but you’re not going to eat the parsley.”

The late-night TV host has been publicly criticising the President again recently, saying: “Every minute with Donald Trump feels like a horror movie.”

Carly Simon also recently reflected on the time she met Donald Trump, saying he was “all over me like ugly on an ape”.