Netflix is losing all of these movies this week

Netflix is removing a number of titles from the streaming service this week, as the month comes to an end.
Beverly Hills Cop, Ghostbusters: Answer The Call, and Black Hawk Down are among the films set to be taken down from the platform this week.
Some stand-up comedy shows, including those by Jerry Seinfeld and Kevin Hart, are also being removed this week, meaning fans will have to be quick to catch them before they go.
Many family-friendly titles will be removed from the site, including the first season of Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, The Smurfs 2, and all five seasons of Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir.
Take a look at the full list of titles leaving UK Netflix this week, below (via What’s On Netflix).
January 29
Journey To Greenland
January 30
Jerry Seinfeld: I’m Telling You For The Last Time
Kevin Hart: I’m A Grown Little Man
February 1
Bad Day For The Cut
Beverly Hills Cop
Black Hawk Down
Click & Collect
Ghostbusters: Answer The Call
Guilty
Heatwave
Nerve
The Smurfs 2
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines
Zoom: Academy For Superheroes
February 2
Adrian’s Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (one season)
Come Dine With Me (multiple seasons)
Deadline (one season)
Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (five seasons)
Zig & Sharko (one season)
February 3
Benediction
Lanksy
February 4
Doob: No Bed Of Roses
The Ultimate Braai Master
In other news, the streaming service has revealed in a recent shareholder letter that they may increase their subscription costs.