Netflix is losing all of these movies this week

Netflix is removing a number of titles from the streaming service this week, as the month comes to an end.

Beverly Hills Cop, Ghostbusters: Answer The Call, and Black Hawk Down are among the films set to be taken down from the platform this week.

Some stand-up comedy shows, including those by Jerry Seinfeld and Kevin Hart, are also being removed this week, meaning fans will have to be quick to catch them before they go.

Many family-friendly titles will be removed from the site, including the first season of Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, The Smurfs 2, and all five seasons of Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir.

Take a look at the full list of titles leaving UK Netflix this week, below (via What’s On Netflix).

January 29

Journey To Greenland

January 30

Jerry Seinfeld: I’m Telling You For The Last Time

Kevin Hart: I’m A Grown Little Man

February 1

Bad Day For The Cut

Beverly Hills Cop

Black Hawk Down

Click & Collect

Ghostbusters: Answer The Call

Guilty

Heatwave

Nerve

The Smurfs 2

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines

Zoom: Academy For Superheroes

February 2

Adrian’s Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (one season)

Come Dine With Me (multiple seasons)

Deadline (one season)

Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (five seasons)

Zig & Sharko (one season)

February 3

Benediction

Lanksy

February 4

Doob: No Bed Of Roses

The Ultimate Braai Master

In other news, the streaming service has revealed in a recent shareholder letter that they may increase their subscription costs.