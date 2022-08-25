Netflix drops high-octane trailer for South Korean crime thriller, ‘Narco-Saints’

Netflix has shared a new trailer for its upcoming South Korean crime thriller series Narco-Saints.

Created by The Spy Gone North filmmaker Yoon Jong-bin, Narco-Saints stars Ha Jung-woo (Ashfall, Entourage) as protagonist Kang In-su, an modest entrepreneur who lands in Suriname for business and ends up getting framed by a Korean drug lord operating in the country and sent to prison.

As he’s beginning to serve his sentence, In-su is roped into a secret mission by Choi Chang-ho (Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo), an agent of the Korean National Intelligence Service. Their goal is to eventually snare Jeon Yo-han (Hush’s Hwang Jung-min), the head of a notorious drug cartel and the one responsible for In-su’s imprisonment who is moonlighting as a pastor as a cover for his operations.

The trailer begins with the conversation between Chang-ho and In-su as they discuss the details of the secret mission and what the latter needs to do for the NIS. It then showcases the series’ high-octane action scenes, including fights and chases between the drug syndicate and In-su.

Narco-Saints is set to make a global premiere on Netflix on September 9. Watch the trailer above.

Aside from its main cast, Narco-Saints is also set to star a supporting cast inclusive of Yoo Yeon-seok (Hospital Playlist, Dr. Romantic) and Jo Woo-jin (Alienoid, Happiness), alongside a special guest appearance by Taiwanese actor Chang Chen, best known for starring in a number of blockbuster hits including Dune and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

This made the K-drama, which is about a brilliant lawyer on the autism spectrum, the most watched show on the platform for that week, overtaking The Sandman, which was the most-watched English show with 77.2million hours viewed.