Netflix announce new musical drama series ‘The Eddy’ from ‘La La Land’ director

Ooh la la

Netflix have announced The Eddy, a new musical drama series from Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle, the writer and director of La La Land.

The Eddy is set in “contemporary multicultural Paris” and revolves around “a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them,” according to a press release.

The original eight-episode series was filmed on location in France and premieres exclusively on Netflix. The Eddy features dialogue in French, English and Arabic. No release date has been confirmed yet.

As well as Chezelle, the series was directed by Cannes’ Caméra d’Or winner Houda Benyamina (Divines), Laila Marrakchi (Marock), and Emmy winner Alan Poul (Tales of the City). Five-time BAFTA, Tony and Olivier Award-winning writer, Jack Thorne (Wonder) wrote several episodes.

Six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’, Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’), wrote all the band’s songs.

In other Netflix news, yesterday (November 21) a new teaser trailer for season 5 of the platform’s drama Better Call Saul was released. Watch the clip below.

The latest trailer hints at Jimmy’s descent into the criminal world more as he fully adopts his Saul Goodman persona. A picture of someone in jail holding his business card can also be seen.

The popular Netflix show and prequel to Breaking Bad is due to return to screens in February.