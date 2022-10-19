Netflix announces new thriller K-drama written by ‘Train To Busan’, ‘Hellbound’ director

Netflix announced an upcoming thriller Korean series, The Bequeathed, to be written by Train To Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho.

South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency reported yesterday (October 18) that Netflix had decided to produce the brand-new series written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho. The streaming platform also announced the casting of actors Kim Hyun-joo (Trolley, Love All Play) and Park Hee-soon (A Model Family, My Name) in lead roles for The Bequeathed. Details about the series’ premiere date on Netflix have yet to be shared by the platform.

Although not much has been revealed about the upcoming drama’s plot, Kim is said to be playing the lead character, who encounters several ominous incidents after inheriting a mountain from a distant relative. Park will star opposite Lee as a detective who investigates this family’s secrets. Other actors cast in undisclosed supporting roles include Park Byung-eun (Alchemy Of Souls, Eve) and Ryoo Kyung-soo (Tale Of The Nine-Tailed, Glitch).

Aside from Yeon as a screenwriter, The Bequeathed will be helmed by director Min Hong-nam, who has worked with Yeon as an assistant director on a number of his past projects including Train To Busan, Psychokinesis and Peninsula.

In other K-drama news, it was reported last week on October 12 that Netflix was in talks to stream upcoming Korean blockbuster The Match instead of a theatrical release, as previously planned. The decision was reportedly due to low theatre attendance despite the ease of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Match stars Squid Game’s Lee Byung-hun and Hellbound’s Yoo Ah-in, and follows the tale of two notable Go (a traditional Chinese board game) players set in the ’80s and ’90s. Cho Hun-hyun (played by Lee) is a Go champion who takes in a gifted but untrained apprentice, Lee Chang-ho (played by Yoo).