Netflix officially confirms ‘Squid Game’ season two

Netflix has officially confirmed the record-breaking Korean survival drama Squid Game has been renewed for season two.

The series, which premiered on the platform last year, became the most-viewed original title in Netflix history within 12 days of its release.

Today (June 12), two new posts on the streaming service’s social media accounts confirmed that the show would be getting a second season. The first post featured the infamous doll from the first episode, with a number two flashing in its eye. “On your marks. Get set. Greenlight,” the caption read. “Squid Game continues.”

Advertisement

A second post featured a message from the show’s director, writer and executive producer, Hwang Dong-hyuk, titled “A whole new round is coming”. “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year,” he wrote. “But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever.

“As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.”

Hwang continued to tease more details of season two. “And now, Gi-hun returns,” he wrote. “The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”

Although this is the first time Netflix has publicly announced the renewal of the drama, the platform’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos had previously stated that it would return for another season during a fourth-quarter earnings call in January.

Advertisement

In recent months, Hwang has spoken on multiple occasions about what fans can expect from season two. In April, he previously confirmed the return of both Gi-hun and the Front Man, while earlier in the year he hinted that Jung Ho-yeon could return to the show, despite her character dying in season one.

“I’ll try something to bring them back [for] season two,” he said, while at the PGA Awards in March, of characters who had been killed off. He then gestured to Jung and teased: “Let’s say maybe she has a twin sister, you’ll see.”