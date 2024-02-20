Netflix orders more episodes of ‘Pokémon Concierge’

More episodes of Pokémon Concierge are on the way, Netflix has confirmed.

Last night (February 19), Netflix took to social media to announced that new episodes of the hit stop-motion Pokémon series are currently in production. A release date for the new episodes have yet to be announced, nor has its official episode count.

NEW EPISODES OF POKÉMON CONCIERGE ARE IN PRODUCTION!!! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/XiJrY1vA4q — Netflix (@netflix) February 19, 2024

Advertisement

In a statement to Variety, series director Iku Ogawa said: “I am happy to let you know that we are now working on the new episodes for Pokémon Concierge! Life at the Pokémon Resort continues. Please look forward to it! Let’s see which Pokémon will come visit as a guest this time!”

Season one of Pokémon Concierge debuted in late December 2023 and ran for four episodes, each clocking in under 20 minutes apiece. The show, crafted from clay and felt among other unique textures, tells the story of Haru and her adventures at the Pokémon Resort.

Pokémon Concierge is led by Haru, a 20-something in the midst of a career change, who finds herself landing a job at the Pokémon Resort. Through her time at the Resort, Haru is tasked with helping Pokémon live their best lives, leading to her newfound companionship with a shy Psyduck.

Pokémon Concierge scored a four-star review from NME ahead of its release in December. NME wrote: “Though Pikachu and Ash have and will forever be the true mascot duo of the franchise, Concierge proves that there are endless stories begging to be told without them. Forget the battles or chasing the title of Pokémon Master – and step into this fun, fluffy iteration of the Pokémon world.”