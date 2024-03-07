NewsTV News

Here’s a first look at Yeon Sang-ho’s new Netflix K-drama, ‘Parasyte: The Grey’

Starring the likes of Jeon So-nee, Lee Jung-hyun and more

By Carmen Chin
jeon so-nee parasyte the grey netflix
A still from 'Parasyte: The Grey'. Credit: Netflix

Netflix has announced the release date for upcoming original K-drama series, Parasyte: The Grey. Read on to learn everything you need to know about the new show , including its cast, premiere date and more.

What is the plot of Parasyte: The Grey?

The upcoming K-drama, which is based on Hitoshi Iwaaki’s iconic manga Parasyte, will be set in a “new locale with fresh characters”, according to the streamer in a press release. Netflix also says that the series will “chart its own unique course while maintaining the imaginative world and profound message of the beloved manga”.

Parasyte: The Grey will follow Su-in as she reckons with her newfound co-existence with a parasite, while tracking the efforts of Team Grey, who are a group dedicated to ridding these parasites of mysterious origins that live off humans.

Who is in the cast of the new Netflix K-drama?

Advertisement

Our Blooming Youth‘s Jeon So-nee will star as Su-in. Meanwhile, Koo Kyo-hwan of D.P. fame will play a character named Kang-woo, who is described as a man with a particular drive to fight off the parasites as part of a larger quest to locate his missing sister.

Elsewhere, Lee Jung-hyun from Decision To Leave will portray Jun-kyung, the leader of the anti-parasite task force “The Grey”. He will be joined by Hae-hyo of Flex X Cop and Kokdu: Season of Deity‘s Kim In-kwon, both of whom will play detectives and colleagues.

Who is behind Parasyte: The Grey?

Parasyte: The Grey is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, best known for his breakout film Train To Busan. The creative is also known for his various projects with Netflix, including the film JUNG_E, as well as K-dramas Hellbound and The Bequeathed.

Is there a trailer for Parasyte: The Grey?

Netflix released the first teaser for Parasyte: The Grey on March 7, introducing audiences to the world of the K-drama and the parasites that have invaded Earth.

The clip also previews a number of thrilling scenes from the new Netflix original series, alongside lead character Su-in as she infiltrates the parasites who are hellbent on taking over the planet.

How to watch Parasyte: The Grey?

Advertisement

According to a brand-new poster published by the streamer earlier today (February 28), Parasyte: The Grey is slated to hit Netflix across the globe on April 5. The series will be an exclusive for the platform.

You May Also Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement

More Stories