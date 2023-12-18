Netflix planning ‘Wednesday’ spin-off about Uncle Fester

Netflix is looking to spotlight other members of The Addams Family in a Wednesday spin-off.

As reported by Bloomberg, the company is in early stages on a series about Uncle Fester, the paternal uncle of Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) played by Fred Armisen.

It’s said Amazon MGM Studios, which owns the rights to The Addams Family and produced the Wednesday series, is also on board. The show, however, is in early development, with no script and contracts yet to be negotiated.

As shown in Netflix’s new report of viewing figures, Wednesday was the fourth most-watched show on the platform in the first six months of 2023, racking up over 507million hours viewed globally.

The show was renewed for a second season back in January. According to Deadline, filming on season two is slated to begin in Ireland in April 2024. The first season was shot in Romania.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in October last year, Wednesday co-showrunner Al Gough teased their plans for more shows in the same universe.

“When you create a world like this, the intention is any one of these characters could be the lead in their own show,” Gough said. “Certainly it’s cast that way, when you have Fred Armisen, when you have Catherine Zeta-Jones, when you have Luis Guzman.

“It’s certainly something we’ve discussed and would very much like to, in success, really branch out this world beyond just Wednesday.”

In a four-star review of the series, NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching Netflix reboot Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.”