Netflix postpones the release of two Yoo Ah-in projects amid drug allegations

Netflix will postpone the release of two projects starring South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in amid his drug use allegations.

The streaming service confirmed to South Korean news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily that two of its upcoming projects – The K-drama Goodbye Earth and the Korean-language biopic The Match – have been delayed until further notice.

“The release of Goodbye Earth has been postponed after discussion with the production team. We will notify of its [new] release date when it is confirmed,” Netflix told the news outlet. “Film The Match [will] have its release held off for the time being.”

Notably, both films star Yoo Ah-in, who was previously dropped from Season 2 of Netflix’s popular K-drama series Hellbound amid reports that the actor is undergoing a police investigation in South Korea for illegal drug use.

Goodbye Earth, based on the dystopian Japanese novel of the same name, was initially scheduled to be released by Netflix in the fourth quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, The Match also had a planned 2023 release, and is based on the story of renowned Go players Cho Hun-hyun and Lee Chang-ho.

Last month, South Korean media outlets reported that the actor had alleged tested positive for propofol and marijuana, following a drug test conducted as part of a police investigation.

Earlier this month, South Korean police reportedly raided two of Yoo’s homes to collect evidence, and also looked into the actor’s medical records to determine frequency of his alleged drug usage.