Netflix announces release date for long-delayed K-drama, ‘Goodbye Earth’

Netflix has announced the release date for its long-delayed K-drama series, Goodbye Earth.

Today (April 9), the streamer revealed though its Netflix K-Content account on X (formerly Twitter) that Goodbye Earth will premiere April 26. The announcement was accompanied by 10 stills from the upcoming K-drama, which will star Ahn Eun-jin, Jeon Sung-woo and more.

Notably, none of the stills feature actor Yoo Ah-in, who has been embroiled in controversy regarding his alleged drug use since early-2023. In December 2023, South Korean media outlet YTN reported that Yoo’s appearance in the series was being “edited out as much as possible” in the final product.

Goodbye Earth was first announced by Netflix in January 2023, with Yoo as its lead actor. The release of the series, alongside with film The Match also starring Yoo, was later postponed following the actor’s controversy. It’s currently unclear if the actor will still appear in Goodbye Earth.

your world is ending in 200 days. how will you react?#GoodbyeEarth is coming April 26. only on #Netflix. pic.twitter.com/QidF4rCj3x — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) April 9, 2024

The series is an adaptation of a Kotaro Isaka novel, called The Fool At The End Of The World. The K-drama will follow the lives of four individuals after the human popular are informed that only 200 days remain before an asteroid collides with Earth.

Prior to his controversy, Yoo had starred in two other Netflix original productions: 2022 film Seoul Vibe and 2021 fantasy-thriller K-drama Hellbound. A second season of the latter is scheduled to premiere this year, with Kim Sung-cheol recast in Yoo’s original role.

In other Netflix news, the steamer has released the first trailer for its upcoming original Korean reality show, Super Rich in Korea, hosted by GOT7‘s BamBam, OH MY GIRL singer Mimi and comedian Cho Sae-ho.