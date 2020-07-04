GAMING  

Netflix renews ‘The Kominsky Method’ for final season

The third and final season is on the way

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Michael Douglas and Nancy Travis in 'The Kominsky Method' - CREDIT: Warner Bros/Alamy

Streaming giant Netflix has renewed The Kominsky Method for a third season.

According to Deadline, the third season will be the show’s last. Netflix has not yet revealed how many episodes the final season will contain.

The show follows Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsk – an ageing actor turned acting teacher – alongside his agent and close friend, Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin). Douglas is also an executive producer on the show and won

The second season of the show premiered in October 2019. Filming on the show is currently suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – no date has been set yet for filming to resume.

Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas – Credit: Getty

The show’s creator, Chuck Lore said of the show’s final season: “The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it’s been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics. I’m excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter.”

Speaking to Deadline, Douglas, who won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series for his role in the show, said that he was “philosophical” about three and a half months of lockdown.

“It’s all going to be ok, whenever it’s going to be, I’m just blessed and fortunate to be working with good material. This is where I like being old enough to appreciate it.”

