Netflix has responded to criticism regarding the cancellation of their shows.

The streaming giant has cut a number of shows short this year, including Teenage Bounty Hunters and Away after one season, and cancelling GLOW‘s fourth season despite filming having begun.

“If you look at season twos and more, we actually have a renewal rate of 67%, which is industry standard,” said Netflix’s Global Head of TV Bela Bajaria, per Deadline.

“We also do make a large amount of first season shows, which sometimes feels that we have more first season cancellations but if you look at the renewal rate it’s really strong.”

She continued: “I also think you have to look at The Crown, with season four launching now, Grace & Frankie and The Ranch, we’ve had long running shows and we’re always going to have a mix that are great to be told in a limited series form and shows that go on for multiple seasons.”

Following criticisms from fans who have taken to social media, including those disappointed by the cancellation of I Am Not Okay With This, Bajaria added: “I’ve been in the business a long time and been on all different sides of those cancellations. It’s always painful to cancel a show and nobody wants to do that.

“We order straight to series in the first rather than make pilots, which results sometimes in more season one cancellations. Even with that, I still believe a season order is still a better creative expression of a writer’s idea so I still think that’s the right model for us.”