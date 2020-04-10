Netflix reveals details of new ‘Tiger King’ episode: ‘The Tiger King and I’

Netflix have revealed that a new episode of hit show Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness will be available to stream this weekend.

The new episode, titled The Tiger King and I, will see Tiger King super-fan Joel McHale host a special “after-show” event where he interviews key members of the show including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

In a video announcing the new episode, McHale says: “On April 12 Netflix will release an eighth instalment [of Tiger King] called The Tiger King and I. It’s an after show hosted by me.

“I talk to a lot of people involved in the project…to see what has happened in their lives since the release of the series. It’s eye opening and hopefully funny.” You can watch the video teaser below:

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

Netflix added: “Joel interviews many of the main subjects from the series about their reactions to the show, as they bring fans deeper into the bizarre and amazing world of Tiger King.

“The colourful cast of characters will have a chance to tell their story directly, giving us inside info, opinions, and insight into the controversial, captivating series that has become a global sensation.”

The Netflix show, which explores the underground culture of tiger breeding in the US, has been a mammoth hit since it was released last month. Earlier this week, Netflix revealed it’s now officially the most-watched title on the platform for the longest period of time.

Exotic was jailed for 22 years in 2019 for conspiring to kill his business rival Carole Baskin, as well as 17 other animal welfare violations. In Tiger King, Exotic accuses Baskin of having murdered her husband Don Lewis when he disappeared 21 years ago.

There is already a potential sequel in the works, courtesy of leading crime and justice network Investigation Discovery (ID). It will investigate the much-discussed disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband.

Orlando Bloom has also been tipped to play Exotic in a potential big-screen take on the story but Exotic himself has suggested Brad Pitt or David Spade should play him in any upcoming biopic.

The co-creators of the hit Netflix series, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, were recently asked by the Hollywood Reporter if Exotic had a preference on who he’d like to play him in any upcoming biopic.

Chaiklin told the publication: “Yes, he would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him,” adding: “he doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade — he refers to him as ‘Joe Dirt’.”