Netflix reveals most-watched shows in first half of 2023

Netflix has released a report of the platform’s most-watched shows and movies from the first half of 2023.

In a press release on Tuesday (December 12), the company announced it would publish a new report twice a year to show what people viewed over a six month period. The first ‘What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report’ spans viewing figures from January to June 2023.

The comprehensive report covers over 18,000 titles and represents 99 per cent of all viewing on Netflix, amounting to nearly 100 billion hours viewed.

While the shows and movies are ranked based on total hours viewed, Netflix notes that success on the platform “is not determined by hours viewed alone” – with the size of the audience relative to the budget also cited as a factor.

The Night Agent came out on top in the rankings, racking up over 812million hours globally. The full list, which you can download here, also separates shows by seasons, with Ginny & Georgia managing to land two seasons inside the top ten.

You can check out the top ten most-watched titles, along with the amount of hours they were viewed, between January and June 2023 below.

The Night Agent (season one) – 812,100,000 Ginny & Georgia (season two) – 665,100,000 The Glory (season one) – 622,800,000 Wednesday (season one) – 507,700,000 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – 503,000,000 You (season four) – 440,600,000 La Reina del Sur (season three) – 429,600,000 Outer Banks (season three) – 402,500,000 Ginny & Georgia (season one) – 302,100,000 FUBAR (season one) – 266,200,000

Others inside the top 20 include Love Is Blind, Physical: 100, Manifest and Beef, which ranked third on NME’s rundown of the best shows of the year.

The most-viewed film on the platform, meanwhile, was The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez, which racked up over 249million hours viewed.

Created by Shawn Ryan, The Night Agent follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) who is thrown into a desperate hunt for a traitor at the highest levels of the US government. After it was released in March, the show was renewed for a second season within a week.