Netflix ridiculed over resurfaced “love is sharing a password” tweet

Netflix has been mocked online over a resurfaced tweet following the company’s plans to crack down on password sharing.

Last year, the streaming giant announced it would start charging subscribers worldwide an additional fee to share accounts between households from early 2023.

Netflix hasn’t officially announced the details of the crack down, but a set of guidelines were mistakenly published earlier this week on the company’s website. In the rules, which have since been taken down, account holders were required to log into Netflix on a device connected to the wifi in their home at least once every 31 days.

“For a brief time yesterday, a help center article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru went live in other countries. We have since updated it,” read a statement from Netflix (via the Guardian).

Last year, Netflix introduced fees for password sharing in certain countries, including Argentina, Chile and Costa Rica, to trial a feature where an account holder pays for an additional person, located outside the holder’s home, to gain access. The price varied between countries, but it equated to around $2.99 (£2.48) a month.

After the guidelines were accidentally published worldwide, many users on Twitter highlighted a previous tweet by Netflix posted in March 2017, which read: “Love is sharing a password.”

In a letter to shareholders announcing plans to charge subscribers for account sharing last year, Netflix said: “We’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetise account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023.

“After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create sub-accounts (‘extra member’), if they want to pay for family or friends.”

Last year, Netflix launched a cheaper, advert-supported tier to the UK, priced at £4.99 a month.