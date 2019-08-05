Fans react as Netflix series ‘The OA’ is cancelled after just two seasons

"Goodbye, 'The OA', you beautifully weird show"

Netflix series The OA has been cancelled after just two seasons, it is being reported.

According to Variety, the mystery thriller, starring Brit Marling as a blind woman who disappeared seven years ago only to suddenly return with her sight restored, will not be returning for a third season.

It wasn’t that long ago that Jason Isaacs, who plays villainous doctor Hunter Aloysius, revealed that season three of the show would be “entirely different” in comparison to the episodes that came before it. If by entirely different he meant non-existent then he would be absolutely correct.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerising chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realising it through their incredible artistry,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix, discussing the cancellation of the show. “We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

Co-created by Marling and Zal Batmanglij, The OA was also executive produced by the pair along with Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Sarah Esberg from Plan B Entertainment and Anonymous Content’s Michael Sugar.

In addition to Marling and Isaacs, the series also starred Emory Cohen, Patrick Gibson, Ian Alexander, Phyllis Smith, Brendan Meyer, Brandon Perea, Will Brill, Sharon Van Etten, Scott Wilson, Alice Krieg, and Paz Vega.

Fans have expressed their disappointment and devastation at the cancellation of the show, with several questioning why Netflix would cancel The OA but keep 13 Reasons Why.

“NETFLIX CANCELLING THE BEST OF THEIR SHOWS LIKE THE OA OR SENSE8 BUT KEEPING SHITS LIKE 13 REASONS WHY. I AM TRULY DONE,” one fan said.

Another wrote: “netflix: cancels the get down

“netflix: cancels everything sucks

“netflix: cancels sense8

“netflix: cancels one day at a time

“netflix: cancels the oa

“also netflix: releasing a new 13 reasons why season”

Matthew D’Ambrosio, screen coordinator for The Vampire Diaries and The Umbrella Academy, bid the show farewell, tweeting: “Goodbye, ‘The OA’, you beautifully weird show.”

See more responses to the cancellation of The OA below, including many threatening to cancel their Netflix account if the show isn’t reinstated:

In May, Netflix announced that they had made the decision to cancel its show Santa Clarita Diet after just three seasons – it now appears a reason why might have been revealed.

The news of the cancellation came after the final 10 episodes of the Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant-led zombie comedy dropped on the streaming service March 29.