Netflix set to cancel “hundreds of thousands” of inactive accounts

Netflix have announced that they’re set to begin automatically cancelling inactive accounts.

A new blog post on the streaming service says the new measures will affect “hundreds of thousands” of accounts.

From this week onwards, Netflix will send a notification, likely by email, to customers who haven’t used their account for a year or more, asking if they would like to continue as a subscriber.

If they don’t reply, Netflix will then automatically deactivate the account in question.

Writing in a blog post on Netflix’s website, product innovation director Eddy Wu wrote: “You know that sinking feeling when you realise you signed up for something but haven’t used it in ages? At Netflix, the last thing we want is people paying for something they’re not using.

“So we’re asking everyone who has not watched anything on Netflix for a year since they joined to confirm they want to keep their membership. And we’ll do the same for anyone who has stopped watching for more than two years.”

The blog post mentions that the accounts in question amount to less than 0.5% of the streaming service’s subscribers, but still amounts to “a few hundred thousand” accounts.

Back in March, Netflix launched a $100m coronavirus relief fund for the creative community as the global pandemic continues.

“This community has supported Netflix through the good times, and we want to help them through these hard times, especially while governments are still figuring out what economic support they will provide,” the streaming service wrote in a statement.