Netflix shares ‘Disenchantment’ part 4 release date

Netflix has officially revealed the release date for the return of Disenchantment next month.

Matt Groening’s fantasy sitcom, which launched on the streaming platform in 2018, is set to return to the small screen on February 9.

The streaming giant confirmed the news today with a new image on Twitter of Abbi Jacobson’s character Bean sat on a throne, captioned “Bow down.” You can see it below.

The official logline for the fourth season of Disenchantment reads: “The mystery of Dreamland’s origins—and the stakes for its future—become ever clearer as our trio—and King Zøg—find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom’s fate.

“Separated at the end of Part III, our heroes race to reunite in this sweeping series of ten episodes. They’ll find themselves everywhere from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape and more. All the while, puzzle pieces both canonical and personal will reveal themselves to eager fans.”

Bow down. Disenchantment returns February 9. pic.twitter.com/tH6YaLOm3l — Disenchantment (@disenchantment) January 19, 2022

The new Disenchantment episodes will mark the return of Eric Andre as Luci and Nat Faxon as Elfo, as well as newcomers to the series including John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, Richard Ayoade, and Lucy Montgomery.

In a three-star review of the third season of Disenchantment, NME wrote: “You will know by now whether you like Disenchantment, and if you do, here’s five hours of fun for you. The problem is that season three can hope only to retain the interest of that group. Casual viewers will find it more frustrating than funny.”