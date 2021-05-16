Netflix has shared some first-look photos of Kevin Smith’s forthcoming Masters Of The Universe: Revelation series – you can see them below.

The first part of the CG-animated series, which offers a fresh take on the He-Man universe, is set to land on the streaming platform on July 23.

Executive produced by Smith – who also acts as the series showrunner – and produced by Mattel Television, Masters Of The Universe will pick up where the original ’80s He-Man animated series left off.

He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe aired between 1983-85 and introduced He-Man and Skeletor from Mattel’s popular toy line.

A synopsis for the new Netflix series reads: “Following a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.”

The voice cast includes Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Chris Wood as Prince Adam/He-Man, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn and Tiffany Smith as Andra.

Other actors involved include Liam Cunningham, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Henry Rollins, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long, Phil LaMarr, Tony Todd, Cree Summer, Kevin Michael Richardson, Kevin Conroy and longtime Smith collaborator Jason Mewes.

In addition to Smith, Frederic Soulie, Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan and Rob David will also executive produce the series. Susan Corbin is the show’s producer.

Last month, Kevin Smith announced he would soon be auctioning off his latest film, the horror anthology Killroy Was Here, as an NFT (non-fungible token).

According to Deadline, the resulting owner from the auction of the NFT will hold the rights to exhibit, distribute and stream the film, providing a means of income for its owner outside of the digital transaction.

“Back in 1994, we took Clerks up to Sundance [Festival] and sold it,” Smith said. “Selling Killroy as an NFT feels very similar: whoever buys it could choose to monetise it traditionally, or simply own a film that nobody ever sees but them.

“We’re not trying to raise financing by selling NFT’s for a Killroy movie; the completed Killroy movie IS the NFT. And If this works, we suddenly have a new stage on which I and other, better artists than me can tell our stories.”