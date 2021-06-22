Netflix shares new trailer for season two of ‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’

A new trailer for season two of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson has arrived – you can watch it below.

The brainchild of Detroiters star and co-creator Robinson, season two of Netflix’s sleeper hit sketch series is set to arrive on July 6.

Comprised partly of sketches rejected during Robinson’s time as a writer for Saturday Night Live, the first series of I Think You Should Leave landed on Netflix in April 2019.

Featuring guest appearances from Will Forte, Andy Samberg, Vanessa Bayer, Cecily Strong and the late Fred Willard, among others, it garnered critical praise for its bold style of humour and its offbeat re-imaginings of everyday situations.

In the new trailer, Robinson is joined by fellow SNL veterans Bob Odenkirk and Mike O’Brien, plus Gary Richardson, a current writer and occasional on-screen presence in the NBC show. It teases sketches that include ghost tours, more tense confrontations at parties, and of course, even more yelling.

“Any of these little fuckers ever pop out of the fucking wall?” Robinson asks during a haunted house tour. See the trailer for season two of I Think You Should Leave below.

Earlier this month, Netflix shared another trailer for the show’s new season, featuring Robinson and frequent collaborator Sam Richardson performing a medley of songs from the first season.

Accompanied by guitarist Phredley Brown, the pair performed ‘Friday Night’, ‘Baby Of The Year’ and ‘Moon River Rock’, among others.

Meanwhile, Netflix has cancelled Jamie Foxx’s comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! after just one season.

The show, which debuted on the streaming service in April, revolved around Foxx’s relationship with his daughter Corinne. Kyla Drew Simmons played Corrine in the show, while Foxx starred as himself. Also featured in the comedy were David Alan Grier, Porscha Coleman and Jonathan Kite.