Netflix shares trailer for animated series ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’

Netflix has shared a trailer for a new animated series called Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – you can watch it below.

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow, the new show follows a group of teens who camp out on Isla Nublar while Jurassic Park falls leaving dinosaurs to wreak havoc.

While aimed at a younger audience, Camp Cretaceous still has its scary moments as the kids are menaced by a bunch of marauding prehistoric clones, from the T-rex and triceratops, to the genetically-engineered Indominus Rex.

Advertisement

Set concurrently with the first Jurassic World movie, watch the trailer for the animated series below.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous arrives on Netflix on September 18.

Meanwhile, Sam Neill has confirmed that his return to the Jurassic Park franchise will be for more than just a cameo.

It was announced last year that Jurassic World: Dominion – the third movie in the current iteration of the dinosaur series – would reunite original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

Advertisement

It wasn’t made clear at the time as to how involved the three actors would be in the follow-up to 2018’s Fallen Kingdom, which will also star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, however, Neill has now confirmed that they will all feature heavily throughout.