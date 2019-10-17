As reported in a letter to shareholders

Stranger Things season 3 is officially the beloved sci-fi show’s most-watched season to date, Netflix revealed yesterday.

According to a letter Netflix sent shareholders yesterday (October 16), 64 million households viewed the third season of Stranger Things in its first four weeks on the platform, making it “the most-watched season to date”.

Though Netflix didn’t disclose in the letter how it arrived at that figure, The Verge confirmed that it “count[s] a viewer [for a season of a show] if they substantially complete at least one episode (70 percent)”.

In July, Netflix announced that 40.7 million households had watched Stranger Things season 3 within its first four days available on the service, and that 18.2 million had already completed the whole season.

Meanwhile, an independent study Nielsen conducted in July – which did not take into account viewers on mobile, tablets and laptops – showed that 26.4 million unique viewers in the United States had watched Stranger Things season 3 in its first three days on the platform.

Netflix renewed Stranger Things for a fourth season in September. Fans believe that filming for season 4 has already started, while theories have begun to swirl around the new season: Some believe Millie Bobby Brown’s character Eleven might be the new villain, or that she will spark a disaster of nuclear proportions.