Here’s a first look at Netflix’s ‘Super Rich in Korea’, hosted by GOT7’s BamBam

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming original Korean reality show, Super Rich in Korea, hosted by GOT7‘s BamBam and more. Read on for everything you need to know about the show.

What is Super Rich in Korea about?

According to a previous press release by Netflix, the reality series will follow “the ultra-luxurious lives of the world’s wealthiest in the heart of Korea”. The streaming service added that the show will “unveil a realm where luxury cars and haute couture are everyday sights and exclusive parties are the norm”, while calling it a “deep dive into a lifestyle where wealth meets Korean cultural flair”.

Who is in the cast of the Netflix reality series?

Super Rich in Korea will be hosted by GOT7 member BamBam, OH MY GIRL singer Mimi and South Korean comedian Cho Sae-ho. Additionally the series will be directed by Yuh Woon-hyuk.

The Netflix original will follow the lives of personalities such as South Korean figure Yoo Hee-ra, Singaporean entrepreneur David Yong and Arab social media celebrity Noor Naim, Italian luxury brand heir Teodoro Marani and Pakistani royalty Anna Kim.

Is there a trailer for Super Rich in Korea?

The first trailer for the show was released by Netflix on April 9. It opens with shocked reactions from the three hosts, who comment: “This isn’t like any show we’ve seen before.”

The teaser then dives into the lives of the five super-rich personalities that the show will follow, and the adventures they get into in Korea, from lavish purchases to high-profile appearances.

How to watch Super Rich in Korea?

The reality series will premiere May 7 exclusively on Netflix.