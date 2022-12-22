Netflix releases ‘That ’90s Show’ first trailer featuring ‘That ’70s Show’ cast reprising their roles for new spin-off

Netflix have just dropped the first trailer for That ’90s Show, which features the likes of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama.

Giving fans of That ’70s Show something to get excited about, the trailer sees a number of leading actors return to their roles for the new spin-off. Alongside Kutcher, Kunis, and Valderrama, the likes of Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Kurtwood Smith, and Debro Jo Rupp feature heavily in the teaser.

The trailer [see below] starts off with Smith and Rupp’s Red and Kitty Forman arguing about kids in their basement. However, the plot-twist is that Red’s angry about a whole new generation of youngsters who will need him to put his “foot in their ass”.

It goes on to introduce the latest generation to annoy Red, who will be brought into the Foreman’s basement by his granddaughter, Leia (played by Callie Haverda). Mixing in callbacks featuring Grace and Prepon as Eric and Donna Foreman, as well as Valderrama as Fez, the trailer may just have fans of That ’70s Show feeling nostalgic.

Two cameos of particular note in the trailer are that of Kutcher and Kunis as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart. The now married couple met on the set of the original show, which aired from 1998 to 2006.

The trailer teases at the laughs and mayhem to come when the Foremans all comeback to Wisconsin. What’s more, it seems that Leia is set to get into just as much trouble as her dad did back when he lived with Red and Kitty.

A synopsis for the show reads: “It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen.

“With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago.

“Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well…Red.”

That 90’s Show is set to hit Netflix in the UK on on January 19th, 2023 from 8am.

