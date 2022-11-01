Netflix postpones premiere of K-drama original ‘The Fabulous’ due to national mourning over Itaewon tragedy

Netflix has announced the postponement of upcoming series The Fabulous‘ premiere and its accompanying press conference.

On October 31, Netflix announced on Instagram that the release of The Fabulous, led by SHINee’s Minho and actress Chae Soo-bin, will be postponed. The series was originally set to premiere on November 4.

In its post, Netflix shared that the decision had been made due to the ongoing period of mourning in South Korea, which lasts till November 5. The national mourning period was announced by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo after a tragic crowd crush in the nightlife district of Itaewon claimed the lives of over 150 people on Saturday night (October 29).

At the time of publication, the streaming platform has yet to announce a new premiere date for the series.

Apart from Netflix, many South Korean broadcasters have also halted their regular entertainment programming out of respect for the deceased. These include weekly K-pop music shows like Inkigayo, Show Music Core, Music Bank and more. The music industry has also halted new releases and promotional activities.

On October 30, agencies 935 Entertainment and 9ato Entertainment confirmed that actor and Produce 101 season 2 contestant Lee Ji-han died in the Itaewon crowd crush. “Please send a warm farewell to [Lee], who left us too soon. We will also remember Lee, who shone beautifully with his passion for acting,” they said in an official statement.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, another South Korean actor Yoon Hong-bin shared his eyewitness account of the incident. The actor also voiced his belief that the crowd crush “could have been prevented,” and urged authorities to investigate the root cause of the tragedy.