Netflix confirms release date for ‘The Glory’, new K-drama starring Song Hye-kyo

Netflix has released a teaser for The Glory, a new K-drama starring Song Hye-kyo and Joo Yeo-jung.

The 50-second visual focuses on an embroidered tapestry of a tree with shoes and other items hanging from its branches, with Song sitting underneath. The trailer ends with Song declaring “there will be no mercy. So, there will be no glory either.” According to the teaser, The Glory is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 30.

According to a press release from Netflix, Song is set to star as Moon Dong Eun, a woman who hopes to get revenge on her school bullies after she is forced to drop out of and give up on her aspirations of becoming an engineer. Starring alongside her is Joo, who is set to star as Lee Do Hyun, a man with a secret past.

The Glory will be helmed by Ahn Gil-ho, best known for his work with Memories of the Alhambra and Record of Youth. The series will be penned by Kim Eun-sook, who had written for K-dramas like Descendants of the Sun and Goblin.

In other Netflix news, the platform has announced a revised premiere date for its upcoming K-drama The Fabulous, starring SHINee’s Minho and Chae Soo-bin. The streaming platform took to social media to announce that the new series will now hit Netflix globally on December 23.

The Fabulous was initially supposed to premiere on November 4, but was postponed in observance of South Korea’s mourning period following the tragic crowd crush in the nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul.