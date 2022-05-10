Netflix to release Bob Saget tribute special next month

Netflix has announced the comedy special A Tribute To Bob Saget will premiere on June 10.

The date was revealed during the Netflix Is A Joke festival (via Deadline), with the film set to celebrate the late comedian and actor’s life with friends and family.

The special was filmed at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood following Saget’s death aged 65 on January 9, featuring guests Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, John Mayer, Jeff Ross and Full House co-star John Stamos.

Saget was found dead by authorities in a Florida hotel room, the day after he had performed a stand-up comedy set in Jacksonville. It was confirmed in February he died as a result of head trauma.

A statement shared by Saget’s family read: “[Authorities] have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”

Stamos paid tribute to Saget following his death at the time, writing: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Netflix also announced release dates for other comedy specials, including Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill on June 6 and That’s My Time With David Letterman, a series of six episodes which each spotlight one comedian, set to be released June 7.

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends will be released on June 13, Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory will arrive June 11, while Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special will be released on June 16.