Netflix to release Charlie Brooker-backed ‘Death To 2021’ this month

Netflix has confirmed that it will release Death To 2021, a TV special from Charlie Brooker’s production company, later in December.

The follow-up to last year’s Death To 2020 will mix archival footage of real events from across the past year with commentary from fictitious characters.

Returning cast members from last year’s special include Hugh Grant, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo and Diane Morgan. New additions to the line-up include Lucy Liu, Stockard Channing, Ted Lasso‘s Nick Mohammed and The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper.

Advertisement

You can watch a preview of Death To 2021 below.

Brooker’s production company Broke And Bones is behind Death to 2021, though Cunk On Britain‘s Ben Caudell has replaced the Black Mirror creator as writer on the special. Black Mirror‘s executive producer Annabel Jones will be back to help produce the show.

Elsewhere on Netflix, a first-look of Leatherface in the streaming platform’s upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel has been released. The film, which is due to arrive on the platform on February 18, is set after the events of Tobe Hooper’s 1974 horror classic.

“Me and my business partner Dante [played by Jacob Latimore] are these young hip people that come to this ghost town in Texas and try to get other people to come there and make it the next hip place to be. Our fatal flaw is that we ignore the history that came before us,” star Sarah Yarkin told Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

Death To 2021 arrives on Netflix on December 27.