Netflix is reportedly planning to changing Elliot Page’s name in the credits of projects he is involved in.

The Juno star received widespread praise yesterday after coming out as transgender, announcing his pronouns as he/they in a statement shared to social media.

According to the New York Post, the streaming platform is now in the process of editing Eliot’s name across the platform in the wake of his announcement.

The actor’s name has already been updated on the cast list for popular Netflix original The Umbrella Academy, as well as films such as Inception, Tales of the City, Flatliners, Tallulah and My Days of Mercy – which are all available on the platform.

However, Elliot is still listed as his pre-transition name, Ellen, in the episode credits of The Umbrella Academy.

Thank you for the love and the life saving work you do! @TransLifeline https://t.co/5siMDl7wG1 — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) December 2, 2020

It is also believed that Elliot will continue to play the role of Vanya Hargreaves on the superhero show, with no plans to change the identity of the female character.

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page wrote on social media yesterday. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

Page is married to dancer and choreographer Emma Portner, who praised her partner for coming out.

“Trans, queer and nonbinary people are a gift to this world,” Portner, 26, captioned a repost of Page’s announcement on her own Instagram.

“I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”