Netflix drops trailer for Korean music reality show ‘Take 1’, starring MAMAMOO, AKMU and more

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming Korean music reality show Take 1, starring MAMAMOO, AKMU, Rain and more.

The new visual was shared on September 15, and features a number of South Korean musicians – Yim Jae-beom, Yoo Hee-yeol, Park Jung-hyun, Rain, AKMU, MAMAMOO and Sumi Jo – as they gather to discuss what it means for them to stage “the most meaningful performance of their careers”, according to a press release from Netflix.

Each participating act is given a countdown clock, indicating the amount of time they would have to prepare for their performances, for which they’re only given one song to perform. Take 1 lands on Netflix on October 14.

Advertisement

Take 1 marks the first music reality show Netflix has produced, and will see the participating musicians devise the ultimate performance. They will be allowed to choose who they would like to invite for their performances, what they wish to sing as well as the location of the performance, but will only have one take to nail it.

Helming the upcoming series is director Kim Hak-min, who previously worked on the Korean music reality programme Two Yoo Project Sugar Man 3 in 2019. Meanwhile, Take 1 was written by Yoo Jin-young, who is best known for their work on the popular ongoing variety programme Amazing Saturday, which stars Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and SHINee’s Key as two of its main cast.

In other news, KBS has unveiled a new teaser clip for its upcoming K-drama Bad Prosecutor, starring EXO’s D.O. Due to premiere on October 5, Bad Prosecutor follows Jin Jung (D.O), who’s known for his bad manners and delinquent tendencies.

Despite that, his reputation as an effective prosecutor precedes him – he dismantles dubious organisations built on wealth and power, along with those who profit from them. Watch the teaser here.