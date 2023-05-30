Netflix UK may delete shows if new streaming regulations are passed

Netflix has threatened to delete films and TV series from its UK catalogue if new streaming legislation is introduced by the British government.

The Media Bill, a draft of which was published online in March, carries a number of proposals that would affect streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+.

Under the new laws, streaming content would be subject to regulation by broadcast watchdog Ofcom, and would have to comply with the impartiality laws by which traditional broadcasters are bound.

Netflix has submitted a five-page document to the UK parliament’s culture, media and sport committee, outlining the need for “greater clarity”, according to Deadline.

The streaming service also criticised the plans calling them “nebulous” and potentially “onerous” for services to enforce.

Netflix suggested that it would be forced to pre-emptively “purge” titles “on a regular basis” to avoid sanctions of up to £250,000.

“The range and variety of Netflix’s content, generally considered a strength of our offering in terms of maximising choice for British viewers, could equally become a potential source of risk from a compliance perspective if it fell within Ofcom’s remit,” the company added.

“Without considerably greater clarity around the scope and application of these provisions, it would inevitably be easier to remove content pre-emptively from our UK catalogue than risk an onerous compliance burden and potential liability.”

Meanwhile, Netflix also last week received major backlash over the announcement of their new rules for any subscribers who wish to share their passwords and accounts.

In a statement they explained: “Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United Kingdom.

The streaming giant said a Netflix account was “for use by one household” and those wanting to share theirs must pay £4.99 to do so.