Netflix UK to finally add one of its biggest series next month

Netflix has announced that it’s finally able to bring fans of one show closure after nearly a year of waiting.

The streaming giant announced that nearly two years after the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired in the US, UK fans will be able to stream the Peralta, Boyle, Diaz and company. Having previously faced obstacles to getting the rights to the show, possibly due to NBC’s in-house streaming service Peacock, Netflix have finally been able to secure the rights to the ‘missing’ Nine-Nine season.

Seasons one through seven have been available to stream for some time – giving fans a sense of incomplete business with the series. However, it’s now been officially confirmed that the cop comedy’s eighth season will be available to stream next month. All 10 episodes will arrive in their entirety on April 20 across the Netflix UK territory.

Nine-Nine, which first aired in 2013, has starred Andy Samberg as the ridiculous but enigmatic detective Jake Paralta, alongside Melissa Fumero (as Amy Santiago), Stephanie Beatriz (as Rosa Diaz), Andre Braugher (Raymond Halt), Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords) and Joe Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle).

The show first ran for five seasons on Fox before being cancelled. However, NBC saved the series after the cast and fans of the show lobbied for it to find a new home, commissioning a further three runs.

The cast paid tribute to the series after the finale aired in the USA in September 2022. NME reported on fan reaction at the time. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine finale was perfect, honestly flawless and brilliant way to end a brilliant show,” one viewer wrote.

“Just watched the Brooklyn Nine Nine finale and have been sobbing for 15 minutes. That was so perfect,” another said.

What an adventure!! This show has meant so much to me over the years and I know it means a lot to all of you. Thank you, lots of love, and NINE-NINE FOREVER!!!! #Brooklyn99 — Terry Crews (@terrycrews) September 17, 2021

This show has been one of the greatest joys of my life. I am so damn proud of this finale. I won’t be live tweeting tonight. I want you all to just watch it and soak up every second. I hope you love it as much we loved making it. Thanks for everything Nine Niners. #ninenine pic.twitter.com/bdLxEVD886 — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) September 16, 2021

