Netflix viewers spot One Direction blunder in heist drama ‘Kaleidoscope’

Netflix viewers have pointed out a One Direction-related blunder in new heist drama Kaleidoscope.

The new series, which was released on the streaming platform on January 1, follows a master thief and his crew as they attempt to pull off a mega heist worth $7billion (£5.8million). The story is told from eight different perspectives, with viewers able to watch each colour-coded episode in whatever order they choose.

However, the show’s time-meddling gimmick hasn’t distracted eagle-eyed One Direction fans from noticing what appears to be an unfortunate oversight.

The error can been seen in the episode ‘Green’, which takes place seven years before the heist, when one of the criminals, Judy (Rosaline Elbay), attempts to smuggle SIM cards to her boyfriend, Stan Loomis (Peter Mark Kendall), in prison.

When Judy is caught by a prison guard, she bribes her with tickets to a One Direction Concert.

However, as many have pointed out, the tickets happen to be dated for March 6, 2016, during which time the band were on hiatus.

Noticing the date on the ticket, one viewer tweeted: “Real ones know what’s wrong with the date.”

Another wrote: “Watching Kaleidoscope and the woman is bribing the police officer with One Direction tickets, but please the 2016?”

One viewer also noted that the venue was Madison Square Garden, somewhere the band have only performed once, in 2012.

“THE FACT THAT 1D WENT ON HIATUS IN 2015 AND WEREN’T EVEN TOGETHER IN 2016!!??? ALSO THEY PLAYED MSG ONLY ONCE IN 2012 WTFF. IT HURTS BEING A DIRECTIONER,” they wrote.

Earlier this week, Netflix revealed that viewers can turn Kaleidoscope into a Quentin Tarantino movie by watching it in a specific order.

Offering a breakdown of how to watch the show “as a Tarantino film”, the streaming giant’s social media team gave the episode order as: Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange, Violet, Pink, White, and Red.