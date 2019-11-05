The phase out will begin at the end of the year

As of the end of 2019, Netflix will no longer be available on certain makes of TV.

The news comes from a notice posted to Samsung’s website.

The change will come to certain Smart TVs, with a number of apps including Netflix to no longer be supported. The change will be implemented from December 1.

Owners of such TVs will be able to still watch Netflix on their television, but only via a third party device, such as a media player or games console.

“Although some of our older TV’s will no longer support Netflix directly beginning December 1st, 2019, many other devices you may have connected to your TV are still supported,” the note reads.

“You can find a list from Netflix at netflix.com/compatible devices. As long as you have one of the supported devices, like a game console, streaming media player, or set-top box, you’ll still be able to watch Netflix on your TV.”

