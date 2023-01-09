Watch the first trailer for ‘You’ season 4 as Netflix teases Joe Goldberg’s new life in Europe

The very first trailer for You season 4 (watch above) has been released.

READ MORE: The best new and returning TV shows to watch in 2023



The brand new instalment of the Netflix thriller sees Joe Goldberg attempting to escape his messy past in Europe. Penn Bagley returns to his standout role as the bookish yet damaged Joe. He’s joined in this new instalment by The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina star Tati Gabrielle, who returns to the role of Marienne Bellamy.

Advertisement

Other cast members for this new season include Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, and Tilly Keeper. The new season promises to be just as riveting as previous instalments given that Joe is in a new location, but also a new role.

A synopsis for the fourth season of You teases the drama to come, stating: “After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his ‘messy’ past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love.

“But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites.”

The teaser clip shows Joe’s life in England as a Professor, and sees him recall his latest love affair with Marienne. The trailer is suitably dramatic and tense for a murder/thrillers series like You.

Advertisement

In it Joe’s damaged and deranged sense of love is on full display again, as we see snapshots of him meeting and ‘falling for’ Marienne. The trailer goes on with Joe narrating his new life and its turns over scenes that show the life he’s been living.

Having managed to finagle his way into a teaching position at a university, he admits to liking the profession. However, the wholesomeness of that sentence soon collapses.

The clip sees Joe telling the viewer how he has “fallen in with the most insane, damaged people on Earth”. New stills from the production tease more trouble for those who fall into Joe’s path in life.

‘You’ season 4 part 1 will air on Netflix from February 9, while Part 2 will hit the streaming giant on March 9.