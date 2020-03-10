Netflix’s ‘Lost In Space’ remake to return for third and final season

Netflix‘s remake of Lost In Space is set to return for a third and final season, it’s been confirmed.

Premiering in 2018, the streaming giant’s sci-fi show promised to offer a “dramatic and modern reimagining” of the classic 1960s version. Set 30 years in the future, the series follows the Robinson family, who crash on an alien planet after being sent to colonise new worlds.

Having returned for a second run last Christmas, it’s now been announced that Lost In Space will reach its conclusion next year with season three.

Yesterday (March 9), the official Lost In Space Twitter account posted: “More #LostinSpace is coming. The third and final season arrives in 2021 on Netflix.”

See that tweet along with a brief teaser visual below.

More #LostinSpace is coming. The third and final season arrives in 2021 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tZw1r5ZOCR — Lost In Space on Netflix (@lostinspacetv) March 9, 2020

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” said showrunner Zack Estrin. “A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end.

“It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode – if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission – it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken.”

He continued: “So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Netflix’s Director of Original Series, Ted Biaselli, added: “We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale.

“…We can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!”

Lost In Space stars Molly Parker and Toby Stephens as parents John and Maureen, while Max Jenkins, Taylor Russell, and Mina Sundwall play kids Will, Judy and Penny.