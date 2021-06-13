Lance Reddick and Adeline Rudolph are two of the names set to appear in Netflix‘s forthcoming Resident Evil live-action TV series.

The show was announced last year and will feature eight hour-long episodes based on the popular survival horror video game franchise.

As reported by Variety, John Wick actor Reddick will star in the series as Albert Wesker. He’ll also be joined by Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, and Paola Nuñez.

Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) will serve as showrunner, and Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead) will executive-produce and direct the first two episodes.

The series is described as a brand-new story spread across two different timelines, with a synopsis reading: “In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing.

“But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realise that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world.

It adds: “Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past — about her sister, her father and herself — continue to haunt her.”

Elsewhere, it was revealed this week that Resident Evil 9 may have begun production as early as 2018.

The game is expected to have the longest development cycle in its history at around six to seven years, which would put the game at either a 2024 or 2025 release.