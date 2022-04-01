Netflix’s ‘Top Boy’ to end with third and final season

Top Boy is set to return for a third and final season on Netflix.

The second Netflix season of the show, which was rebooted by the streaming service in 2019 following two seasons that aired on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013, debuted on the platform last month.

Netflix has now confirmed that Top Boy will return for one more season, with Myriam Raja, who was a director mentee on Top Boy season one and went on to direct episode six of season two, set to serve as lead director on the new season.

Advertisement

Filming of season three will begin in the summer in the UK, while Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett will write the final episodes.

“For those that have followed the journey from the start, you will know how much this show means to everyone on our team and we wholeheartedly know how much it means to you,” Top Boy lead actors and executive producers Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson (AKA Kano) said in a statement. “These characters have been a part of our lives for over a decade now and without everyone’s support we couldn’t have come this far.

“While the journeys of Dushane and Sully have remained at the core of the show, the new characters that have entered the world of Top Boy have become a key part of the show’s legacy, representing each new storyline in a raw, authentic way.

“With all this being said, and staying true to our original goal, every story must have an ending and so season three will be our finale. A chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way.

“We’re very excited about what’s next and thank you for riding with us. We appreciate you. See you again soon.”

Advertisement

Robinson will also star in Daniel Kaluuya’s new dystopian film, The Kitchen.