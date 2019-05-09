Netflix’s ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ will get Bandersnatch-style ‘choose your own adventure’ episode

It will wrap up the comedy as a whole

The team behind the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt are to use the ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ feature for its show finale, a move pioneered last year by Black Mirror.

Netflix’s multi Emmy award-winning comedy will return for an interactive special in the vein of Black Mirror’s ‘Bandersnatch’ episode, though it will of course deal with much lighter content than Charlie Brooker’s dystopian drama.

Series creator and executive producer Tina Fey announced the special episode yesterday (May 8), saying: “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event.

“Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The special, the plot options of which are yet to be revealed, is set for a 2020 release. The show’s cast, including Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane will all star in the episode.

Fey added that the interactive episode will “officially complete” the show, which ended with Season 4 earlier this year. Viewers will be able to choose the way the whole thing ends.